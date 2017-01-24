59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Board could create more charters, despite funding questions

17 minutes 52 seconds ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 10:13 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's top school board is poised to create new public charter schools, despite questions about how the state would pay for them. Ongoing litigation has put financing for more than 30 similar schools in doubt.

A committee of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved applications to create more of the schools Monday. The full board was to consider that recommendation Tuesday.

But an appellate court has ruled that money from Louisiana's public school funding formula can't pay for the schools granted charters by the state board, rather than local school boards. The impact of that ruling is on hold, while the case winds its way to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Charter school supporters say the lawsuit shouldn't stall worthy applications. Opponents say the state board should wait for a final court ruling.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days