Bluff Road overpass set to close for summer repairs

By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH- Beginning Tuesday, the overpass on Bluff Road will be closed all summer for major repairs.

The road is used as a major cut-through, saving time and gas money for people throughout Ascension, Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes.

The closure will impact more than 5,000 residents in this area.

DOTD says the overpass is in need of major restructuring - replacing the girders holding it up. The overpass also needs to be raised nine inches.

Anyone living near the overpass will have to take a four-mile detour to get to I-10 by way of Old Jefferson Highway.

The road is set to reopen August 7th.

