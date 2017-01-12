79°
Parts of Bluebonnet Blvd to be closed on Jan. 14
BATON ROUGE – Parts of Bluebonnet Boulevard will be closed on Saturday due to water line repairs.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development, Bluebonnet will be closed in the northbound direction at World Ministry Avenue. The closure will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 14.
No detours are in place.
DOTD advises that drivers use caution while traveling though the work zone and be aware for work crews and their equipment.
