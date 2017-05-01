Blue Racer snakes spotted in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH – The Blue Racer snake is common in some parts of Louisiana, however the warm temperature is bringing them out into the open.

The snake is a very aggressive breed.

"They just have a bit of mean streak in them and they are one of few snakes that will chase people," Dr. Mark Mitchell, veterinarian of LSU, said.

Mitchell says that the snakes are not poisonous, however they will attack.

"When they chase you down, they will try to bite, but most avoid them and then they go away," Mitchell said.

Resident Dody Braud says that he sees them in his neighborhood.

"Blue runners, yea, It's full of the around here. My wife is scared to death of them, but they are not poisonous. I don't bother them much," Braud said.

Mitchell said that one reason why the snakes are out due to breeding season and looking for others to mate with.

"This is when people will start to also see them basking just on concrete, asphalt, black tops because that's the way they generate some heat," Mitchell said.

Mitchell suggests removing piles of wood or leaves from your property to help keep the snakes away.

The Blue Racer also shakes its tail like a rattle snake, but does not have any rattlers.