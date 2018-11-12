Latest Weather Blog
Blue Moon brewmaster announces launch of marijuana-infused beer
DENVER, CO - The man behind Blue Moon beer has created a new drink made from THC.
Keith Villa, who created Blue Moon Belgian Wheat, is set to launch a new beverage from venture CERIA Brewing Co. USA Today reports, Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale will be quite different from Blue Moon.
The new beverage has no alcohol and includes five milligrams of THC, the high-producing ingredient found in cannabis plants. Villa said the drink made with blood orange peel and coriander "has a richer, deeper orange character and a little different type of bitterness because of the cannabinoids."
The new ale will initially be available in Colorado in mid-December. Villa said he hopes to expand the distribution to California and Nevada soon.
USA Today says cannabis-infused beers have become "trendy," but so far none released in the U.S. have THC. The drinks typically contain hemp, which gives them a taste similar to marijuana.
Federal laws prohibits brewers from using marijuana in beer. But, CERIA's beverage doesn't contain alcohol so it technically isn't beer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University to start classes late, Lab School closes due to power...
-
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Barber Street
-
Hundreds gather at American Legion Post to honor Veterans
-
LSU commemorates Veterans Day with Memorial Oak Grove rededication
-
Controversy over new Opioid that is 1000 times stronger than Morphine