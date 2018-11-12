Blue Moon brewmaster announces launch of marijuana-infused beer

Photo: USA Today

DENVER, CO - The man behind Blue Moon beer has created a new drink made from THC.

Keith Villa, who created Blue Moon Belgian Wheat, is set to launch a new beverage from venture CERIA Brewing Co. USA Today reports, Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale will be quite different from Blue Moon.

The new beverage has no alcohol and includes five milligrams of THC, the high-producing ingredient found in cannabis plants. Villa said the drink made with blood orange peel and coriander "has a richer, deeper orange character and a little different type of bitterness because of the cannabinoids."

The new ale will initially be available in Colorado in mid-December. Villa said he hopes to expand the distribution to California and Nevada soon.

USA Today says cannabis-infused beers have become "trendy," but so far none released in the U.S. have THC. The drinks typically contain hemp, which gives them a taste similar to marijuana.

Federal laws prohibits brewers from using marijuana in beer. But, CERIA's beverage doesn't contain alcohol so it technically isn't beer.