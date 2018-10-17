Blue Cross awarded state benefits contract for retirees

BATON ROUGE - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana was recently awarded a contract from Louisiana's Office of Group Benefits.

“We value our ongoing relationship with Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits,” said Sheldon Faulk, SVP, COO Government Business at Blue Cross. “We’re proud of the fact that we’re Louisiana-based just like OGB and their members. We’re looking forward to this expanding relationship, and we’re ready to support the OGB retirees with their healthcare needs.”

Officials say Blue Cross subsidiary will offer its statewide Medicate Advantage product, Blue Advantage, to the retirees insured by the state for 2019. Blue Advantage covers hospital, medical, and prescription drugs, according to a release. The plan will also offer benefits like dental, hearing, vision, and no-cost fitness memberships.

