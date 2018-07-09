Blue Bell's 'Krazy Kookie Dough' ice cream returning to store shelves

Blue Bell is bringing back another favorite flavor this summer.

On Monday, the company announced Krazy Kookie Dough would be returning to store shelves for an unspecified amount of time. The cake batter ice cream is loaded with sugar cookie dough pieces in bright shades of green, blue and pink.

The flavor will be available starting Monday, but you can only in pint size.

It’s krazy good and it returns to stores beginning today! Krazy Kookie Dough is our flavorful Cake Batter Ice Cream loaded with sugar cookie dough pieces in bright shades of green, blue and pink. Available in the pint size. #bluebell #bluebellicecream #icecream pic.twitter.com/6SyynsQtKY — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 9, 2018

It's the latest flavor to be revived at Blue Bell after the company recently brought back Peaches & Homemade Vanilla, along with Southern Blackberry Cobbler.