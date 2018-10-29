Blue Bell's 'Christmas Cookies' ice cream has returned

Blue Bell has announced the release of another holiday ice cream flavor.

On Monday, the company said Christmas Cookies is returning to store shelves. The holiday ice cream is one of the company's most requested flavors, according to Blue Bell.

The ice cream is a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies with red sprinkles and green icing swirls throughout.

"We have increased our production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced last year, and hopefully make it through the holiday season," the company said.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal flavor and will available for a limited time.

Blue Bell announced the release of Peppermint Bark and Peppermint flavors last week.