Blue Bell releases new wedding cake inspired flavor

BREHAM, Texas - Blue Bell released a new ice cream flavor on Monday inspired by popular wedding cake flavors.

Blue Bell said Bride's Cake Ice Cream features almond ice cream, white cake pieces and amaretto cheese icing.

"We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in the place of bridal cake," Blue Bell Public Relations Manager Jenny Van Dorf said. "Now you can have both."

Along with the new flavor, Blue Bell is bringing back its Groom's Cake flavor. Groom's Cake features chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake pieces, chocolate-coated strawberry hearts and strawberry and chocolate icing.

"We introduced Groom's Cake in 2009," Van Dorf said. "We are excited to bring Groom's Cake Ice Cream back to our lineup and pair it with our new Bride's Cake Ice Cream."

Blue Bell said the two flavors will both be available for a limited time. Click here to see Blue Bell's complete list of flavors now available in stores.

Along with our new Bride's Cake Ice Cream we're bringing back Groom's Cake Ice Cream! More info here: https://t.co/Uampapt2l8 pic.twitter.com/f5SWOe0EWQ — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 8, 2017