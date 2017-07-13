Blue Bell releases new Sweet 'n Salty Crunch flavor

A new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor is hitting shelves just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 16.

The new flavor is Sweet n' Salty Crunch, vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks, is coming to store this week.

Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said the new flavor was inspired by popular snacks that combine salty and sweet foods.

"When developing Sweet 'n Salty Crunch we tried many different recipes, and combinations of ingredients. But in the end, the mixture of chocolate, pretzels and almonds in a vanilla ice cream received rave reviews from our taste panels," Hugo said.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Each year Blue Bell celebrates by releasing a new flavor.

Last year, Blue Bell released the flavor Cookie Two Step, which is vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, combined with chunks of chocolate crème filled cookies and tasty chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

For a complete list of flavors available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.