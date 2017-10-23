70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Blue Bell releases new 'Christmas Cookies' ice cream

Monday, October 23 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

Brace yourselves, for Blue Bell has unleashed yet another limited-run flavor for Louisiana to obsess over.

On Monday, the ice cream company announced it would be releasing a new, holiday-themed flavor this fall. The new 'Christmas Cookies' flavor combines hints of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar into a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

Most importantly, Blue Bell says the flavor is available NOW.

'Christmas Cookies' is the latest limited edition flavor Blue Bell after 'Bride's Cake' took the entire state by storm over the summer. Demand for that flavor was so high, Blue Bell saw fit to make it a permanent presence on store shelves, exclusively in Louisiana.

