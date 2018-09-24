84°
Latest Weather Blog
Blue Bell releases limited edition fall themed ice cream flavor
Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor just in time for fall.
Starting today, people can now enjoy Spiced Pumpkin Pecan flavored ice cream. According to a release, the new flavor will only be available for a limited time.
"Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce," the release said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Secretary of State urging residents to the polls with La. Voter Registration...
-
Bridge crash jams morning traffic in Baton Rouge
-
A local blues legend is remembered with the music he loved
-
LSU uses specially trained K-9s to detect bombs
-
Mighty Moms partners with a special needs class to feed familes in...