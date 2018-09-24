Blue Bell releases limited edition fall themed ice cream flavor

Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor just in time for fall.

Starting today, people can now enjoy Spiced Pumpkin Pecan flavored ice cream. According to a release, the new flavor will only be available for a limited time.

"Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce," the release said.