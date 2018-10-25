Blue Bell releases holiday ice cream flavors

Photo: Blue Bell

Blue Bell has announced the release of two holiday ice cream flavors.

The flavors are Peppermint Bark and Peppermint.

"We are releasing festive flavors to usher in the holidays, and we have more holiday flavor excitement to come," said the company. “If you are interested in having someone from Blue Bell on to talk about our holiday flavors, make a recipe, or just drop off a cooler, please let me know and we would be more than happy to make arrangements.

Peppermint Bark is described as a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks, white chunks, and crushed peppermint candies. The Peppermint flavor is peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.