Blue Bell announces new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream

Blue Bell Creameries is putting out a new ice cream flavor.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is hitting the shelves this week. The new ice cream flavor will be available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

The new flavor combines peanut butter cookie dough pieces and mike chocolate chunks, according to post on Twitter.