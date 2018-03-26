81°
Blue Bell announces new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream
Blue Bell Creameries is putting out a new ice cream flavor.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is hitting the shelves this week. The new ice cream flavor will be available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
The new flavor combines peanut butter cookie dough pieces and mike chocolate chunks, according to post on Twitter.
Look for our new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream-a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined w/tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks! In stores beginning today. Available for a limited time in the pint and half gallon sizes. #bluebell pic.twitter.com/dT0NIVymvA— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) March 26, 2018