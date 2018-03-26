81°
Blue Bell announces new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream

5 hours 14 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Blue Bell Creameries is putting out a new ice cream flavor.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is hitting the shelves this week. The new ice cream flavor will be available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

The new flavor combines peanut butter cookie dough pieces and mike chocolate chunks, according to post on Twitter.

