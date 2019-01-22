68°
Blown-call lawsuit seeks do-over of Rams-Saints game

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - In the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary pass, two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders have asked a judge to reverse the result of the NFC championship game that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl - or order a do-over.
 
Tuesday's state court filing says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should implement a league rule governing "extraordinarily unfair acts." Remedies include reversal of a game's result or the rescheduling of a game - in its entirety or from the point when the act occurred.
 
At issue is the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in Sunday's game. The NFL hasn't yet responded. A hearing is scheduled Monday.

