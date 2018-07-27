95°
Blood moon, Mars seen during lunar eclipse
The longest total lunar eclipse of the century is taking place Friday.
According to CNN, it will be showcasing a blood moon for the most of the Eastern Hemisphere. Mars is also at its brightest.
The lunar eclipse happens during the daylight hours people in the Western Hemisphere, aka people in North America, will miss it. A lunar eclipse can only happen during a full moon, CNN reports.
