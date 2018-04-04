Blood drive to be held for St. Tammany deputy injured in Sunday shooting

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Office

ST. TAMMANY- The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has received an outpouring of support from the community following the shooting of an on-duty deputy.

Deputy Justin Nail was shot early Sunday morning following a car chase that ended in the Goobee area. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr.

Following the pursuit, Johnson crashed his vehicle into a ditch and gunfire was exchanged. Johnson was killed in the gunfight.

Nail underwent surgery Sunday morning at a local hospital and was transferred off the ICU Monday evening. He remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to the release.

The sheriff's office has received inquiries from the community on how they can help Nail and his family. Fortunately, Deputy Nail has not yet needed blood.

However, The Blood Center has offered to host a blood drive to benefit Nail April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 26th Avenue entrance to the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center in Covington. The Blood Center will open an account in Nail's name and issue $10 credit for donations received at the blood drive.

Blood donations can also be made at The Blood Center's Slidell center or any of the nine other locations, at any time, in Nail's name.