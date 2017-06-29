75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Blood donations needed for July 4 weekend

June 29, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Blood donations are needed as July 4 nears. 

United Blood Services says that the holiday weekend brings an increase in travel and activity, which can bring an increase in blood usage. 

All blood types are needed, especially type O-negative.

Those who wish to donate can do so at the donor center located at 8234 One Calais, the service road at I-10 and Essen Lane. Visit www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376 to schedule an appointment. 

Donor center hours are as follows:

Saturday, July 1:  8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Sunday, July 2:  7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Monday, July 3:  11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4:  7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Wednesday, July 5:  7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those who donate between July 1 and July 5 will recieve a "Gave in the USA" T-shirt. Donors will also be automatically registered to win a Dream Vacation to the destination of the winner's choice. United Blood Services will cover the transit and logding cost up to $6,000. 

