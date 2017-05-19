Blood donations needed before Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE – United Blood Services is urging the community to donate blood in preparation of Memorial Day weekend.

According to the blood services agency, there is a 20 percent decline in blood donations.

Those who wish to donate can do so May 21-31 for entry to win a pair of tickets to see Garth Brooks on June 24 at the Cajundome. Donors will also receive a t-shirt.

Individuals can donate at United Blood Services donor center located at 8234 One Calais near I-10 and Essen Lane, or at a blood donor mobile. To find a donation location and to schedule an appointment to donate visit BloodHero.com and enter your ZIP code.

All blood types are needed, however blood type O negative red cells are always needed as this blood type is most often used in transfusion situations. Type O is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types.

Donors can also visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org the day of their donation and click on the "Health History Questionnaire". This allows donors to complete the interview portion of their donation on-line, in the privacy of their home or office. Make sure to print your "Fast track donation ticket" and bring it with you to your donation.