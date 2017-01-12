Blood center urges for more donors due to low supply

BATON ROUGE – LifeShare Blood Centers are urging for more individuals to donate blood as the blood supply in the city remains low.

According to the blood center, the supply remains at a two-day level.

"Right now, we are in a situation where if more people in our community do not come forward to donate blood someone may suffer because it simply won't be available for a life-saving treatment," Tina Hooper, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Centers, said.

The center said that low numbers of blood donors have been due to the holidays and inclement weather. Donated blood is used in situations for life-saving treatment for trauma victims, patients with blood disorder, those undergoing cancer treatments and more.

Blood centers and blood drive locations and times may be found can be found at www.lifeshare.org.