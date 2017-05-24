BLOG: cooler (for now), rivers stable, unsettled in Hoover

Goodbye rain. An active period has ended and pleasant temperatures are expected for the next two days.

Rainfall 7am Saturday - 7am Tuesday | Via WeatherBELL

Approximately 3-5 inches of rain has fallen across the forecast area since Saturday. Forecasts leading into the weekend called for 4-7 inches over the four day stretch. Last night, a cold front brought a final quarter of an inch to parts of the forecast area—mainly north of I-12. Showers underperformed with only 40 percent of the area receiving rain last night, while the forecast called for 70 percent coverage. Now that all rain and runoff has been accounted for, it can be safely said that no serious flooding problems are expected on area rivers. Only the Tangipahoa River at Robert will crest a foot above flood stage.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: For Wednesday, a cold front will be through with cooler and drier air filtering into the area due to northwest winds of 5-10mph. A lingering shower is possible early; otherwise, expect clearing skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight, low temperatures could be almost 10 degrees below average in the upper 50s!

The SEC Tournament may have problems dodging showers and thunderstorms once again. Unsettled weather will persist in Hoover, Al. through today. Improvements are expected Thursday and into the weekend. LSU is scheduled to take on Missouri at 4:30pm. The LSU Softball team will begin play in the Super Regional in Tallahassee, Fl. For the Friday and Saturday games, mostly sunny and warm weather is slated. If Sunday’s game is necessary, there could be a stray shower.

Up Next: Thursday will bring abundant sunshine and low humidity with afternoon thermometers in the mid 80s. By Friday, surface winds will turn around to the south with higher heat and humidity returning for the Memorial Day Weekend. The chance for a “pop-up” afternoon shower is back by Sunday with a front easing into the area Monday to provide an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.

THE SCIENCE: An upper level trough lagging behind the morning cold front may allow a few showers to linger into early Wednesday. Northwesterly flow will then take hold, drying the atmosphere at all levels, effectively shutting down precipitation. A brief run of cooler than average temperatures is expected with surface high pressure to the north on Wednesday. Mostly clear skies will end the week. By Thursday, the surface high will translate east of the area bringing return flow. Moderating temperatures can be expected through Sunday with humidity gradually increasing as well. Air mass thunderstorms could return to the forecast as early as Saturday. Another cold front will sag into the Southeast on Sunday and Monday in response to a positively tilted trough across the Great Lakes region. This front may stall, initiating another period of showers and thunderstorms.

--Josh