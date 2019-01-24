56°
Blind priest well known in local Catholic community has died

Thursday, January 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Father Patrick Mascarella, a retired priest known around the Baton Rouge diocese for his kind heart and ever-present service dog, has died.

On Thursday, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Father Mascarella passed due to complications resulting from a cardiac surgery earlier this week. He was 77.

The diocese says funeral arrangements are pending.

