Blind dog gets his own ''seeing-eye'' puppy
A golden retriever who lost his eyesight to glaucoma has gotten his own guide dog, and new best friend.
Eleven-year-old Charlie had his eyes removed in 2016 after his owners found out he'd been having trouble seeing and experiencing pain. Two years later, the owners added a playful pup named Maverick to the family.
The owners say Charlie and Maverick have become quite the team, engaging in playtime, and supporting each other often.
"When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so (Maverick) would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime," the owners said.
The family says little Maverick has helped Charlie "see" again.
