55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blind dog gets his own ''seeing-eye'' puppy

1 hour 34 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 8:35 PM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: @Charlieandmav via Instagram

A golden retriever who lost his eyesight to glaucoma has gotten his own guide dog, and new best friend.

Eleven-year-old Charlie had his eyes removed in 2016 after his owners found out he'd been having trouble seeing and experiencing pain. Two years later, the owners added a playful pup named Maverick to the family. 

The owners say Charlie and Maverick have become quite the team, engaging in playtime, and supporting each other often.

"When they would play, Maverick would realize that Charlie would lose the toy sometimes, so (Maverick) would pick it up and put it back in front of him to re-engage playtime," the owners said.  

The family says little Maverick has helped Charlie "see" again.

View this post on Instagram

Synchronized snacking #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #doggos #snackums #bestfriends

A post shared by Charlie And Maverick (@charlieandmav) on

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days