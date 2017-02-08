73°
Blimp spotted above BR as it makes its way from Texas to New Orleans

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A blimp seen floating above Baton Rouge Wednesday was doing a little show on its way to New Orleans from Houston.

The DirecTV blimp has spent the week traveling from Houston and the Super Bowl. It's next scheduled “appearance” is in New Orleans for the NBA All Star Game February 16-19.

People reported seeing the blimp across south Louisiana this week. On a Facebook thread tied to a WBRZ live stream of the blimp in Baton Rouge, people commented they'd seen the blimp over Jennings, Louisiana, previously.

The blimp hovered above Old South Baton Rouge and LSU for a portion of Wednesday afternoon.

