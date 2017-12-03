59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Blasts fails to bring down upper section of Silverdome

8 hours 20 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2017 Dec 3, 2017 December 03, 2017 11:32 AM December 03, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WTHR
PONTIAC, Mich. - A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the former Detroit Lions' former home.
  
Demolition company Adamo says that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it's unclear when that might happen.
  
Rick Cuppetilli is executive vice president with Adamo. He tells the Detroit Free Press that 10 percent of the explosive charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues that crews are investigating.
  
Cuppetilli says that unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week.
  
The Lions played in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days