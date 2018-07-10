82°
Blast sends 2 firefighters, officer to hospital in Wisconsin
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Wisconsin say several people have been taken to hospitals after an explosion in a Madison suburb but that no deaths have been reported.
Dane County Sheriff's Department operations manager Paul Logan says people were hurt in the explosion Tuesday evening in Sun Prairie, which has about 30,000 people. But Logan says there are no deaths "at this point."
Logan says he has no additional information at this time.
Witnesses heard a large boom around 7:15 p.m., and a massive plume of smoke rose from the downtown area. Police blocked off downtown streets and firefighters and utility companies were on the scene.
