Blanco to give commencement address at Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE- Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco will deliver the fall commencement address at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Graduates convene Friday at 11 a.m. for the General Assembly in the Cajundome and Convention Center.

Blanco was Louisiana's first and only female governor, serving from 2004 to 2008, choosing not to run for re-election after criticism of her performance during and after hurricanes Katrina and Rita. She also served 24 years in various elected offices including state lawmaker, state utility regulatory commission member and lieutenant governor.

Earlier this week, Blanco announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer in her liver and asked for prayers.

During Friday's ceremonies, longtime business leader B.I. Moody III will receive an honorary doctorate. Moody is chairman of The Moody Company and of Louisiana State Newspapers Inc.