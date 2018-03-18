71°
'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend
NEW YORK - "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2009's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.
According to studio estimates Sunday, "Black Panther" grossed $27 million in ticket sales over the weekend, pushing its domestic haul to $605.4 million. Worldwide, "Black Panther" has grossed more than $1.1 billion.
The rebooted "Tomb Raider," starring Alicia Vikander, opened with $23.5 million. That was a modest start for the $90 million film, but "Tomb Raider" is expected to be the top ticket-seller in China over the weekend.
The Christian drama "I Can Only Imagine" blew away expectations to open with $17.1 million. It's about the singer who wrote one of the most popular songs in Christian music.
The gay teen romance "Love, Simon" debuted with $11.5 million.
