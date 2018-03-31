'Black Panther' star Gurira's play coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - An award-winning play by "Black Panther" star Danai Gurira (duh-NY guh-REE-ruh) will have a Gulf Coast regional premier in April in New Orleans.

Southern Rep Theatre will perform "Eclipsed" from April 18 through May 6 at Loyola University's Marquette Theatre, as part of the company's season in residence at the school.

The play is about four women who have found ways to survive being taken captive by a rebel leader during the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003, and a woman who gets to know them while working for peace. It has won the NAACP Award and the Helen Hayes Award for best new play, and got five Tony award nominations in 2016.

Gurira plays Okoye in "Black Panther" and Michonne in the AMC television series "The Walking Dead."