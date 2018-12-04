'Black Panther' poised to become an Oscars heavyweight

NEW YORK (AP) - "Black Panther" has already notched countless records, pulverized box-office myths and set new marks for inclusivity. And now, Ryan Coogler's superhero sensation is in line to shatter Oscar norms, too.

As Hollywood's awards season properly gets under way, "Black Panther" is poised to be the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture.

Oscar prognosticators generally have "Black Panther" in, comfortably, as a best-picture nominee. Most analysts place "Black Panther" as about the fifth best-picture nominee, following front-runners "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book" and "The Favourite."

Much is still in flux in the Oscar race ahead of Thursday morning's Golden Globes nominations. But unless something drastic happens, "Black Panther" is expected to be an Oscar heavyweight.