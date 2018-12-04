49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Black Panther' poised to become an Oscars heavyweight

2 hours 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 December 04, 2018 3:44 PM December 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - "Black Panther" has already notched countless records, pulverized box-office myths and set new marks for inclusivity. And now, Ryan Coogler's superhero sensation is in line to shatter Oscar norms, too.
  
As Hollywood's awards season properly gets under way, "Black Panther" is poised to be the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture.
  
Oscar prognosticators generally have "Black Panther" in, comfortably, as a best-picture nominee. Most analysts place "Black Panther" as about the fifth best-picture nominee, following front-runners "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book" and "The Favourite."
  
Much is still in flux in the Oscar race ahead of Thursday morning's Golden Globes nominations. But unless something drastic happens, "Black Panther" is expected to be an Oscar heavyweight.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days