'Black Panther' is box-office king for third straight week
LOS ANGELES - Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend.
Studio estimates Sunday say the Marvel movie brought in $65 million this weekend, easily outpacing new releases "Red Sparrow" and "Death Wish."
"Black Panther" has now grossed $500 million domestically after three weeks of release. It's the third fastest film to reach the $500 million plateau and is now in the top 10 all time in U.S. box office, not adjusted for inflation.
Fox's "Red Sparrow," featuring Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina-turned-super-spy, earned $17 million in its first weekend.
"Death Wish," MGM's reboot of the Charles Bronson action franchise starring Bruce Willis, was third with $13 million.
