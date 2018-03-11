62°
'Black Panther,' 4 weeks in, tops 'A Wrinkle in Time'

1 hour 24 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, March 11 2018 Mar 11, 2018 March 11, 2018 11:06 AM March 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - T'Challa still rules the box office four weeks in, even with the fresh competition from another Walt Disney Studios release.
  
"Black Panther" took the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with $41.1 million according to studio estimates Sunday, topping newcomer "A Wrinkle in Time" which placed second.
  
Disney estimates that Ava DuVernay's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" grossed $33.3 million over the weekend from 3,980 locations. The film, which cost around $103 million to produce, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences who gave it a B CinemaScore.
  
The new horror film "The Strangers: Prey At Night" took third place with $10.5 million. The Jennifer Lawrence thriller "Red Sparrow" landed in fourth with $8.2 million and the comedy "Game Night" placed fifth with $7.9 million.
