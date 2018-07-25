Bizarre scam takes over local businesswoman's cell phone

BATON ROUGE - Mary T. Wiley has been running a lighting business for more than 20 years. About two weeks ago, her cell phone, which is also her work line, started making calls all on its own.



“My phone just started showing numbers, numbers, numbers,” said Wiley. “I couldn't dial fast enough AT&T to ask what was going on. I wasn't dialing. My phone was dialing,” she continued.

Her phone started making hundreds of calls to complete strangers in the span of minutes.



“It was calling Buffalo, NY. It was calling Pennsylvania. It was calling Wisconsin. It was calling California. It was calling throughout the United States,” she said.



Wiley says visited the AT&T store on Corporate Boulevard, searching for help. AT&T says they have heard of scammers using a similar phone number to make these scam calls, but they have never heard of scammers using a person's actual phone number to make hundreds of scam calls.



According to Wiley, because of this scam, she’s been receiving more than just phone calls.

“I'm receiving their texts and lots of them: Who is this? Why are you doing this to me?,” she said. “One lady says she's ‘calling the police, please stop leave me alone.’ It was over and over and over. I was deleting texts and numbers,” she finished.



Wiley says she will likely have to get a new phone number, but she says that would not be good for business.



“99% of my calls I speak to my clients on the phone. They know me. They trust me, and I know if I'm getting my job or not before I even go to your house,” said Wiley.