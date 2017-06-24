Bizarre break leads to arrest in double murder case

BAKER – Two people were charged Friday related to a double-murder earlier this month.

William Bottoms, Jr., was charged with murder. Megan Marie Gaylord was charged with accessory after the fact.

Baker Police originally arrested someone else, but those charges were dropped.

The charges are for the deaths of Derrick Williams and Mohamed Hussain. The two men were found dead in a car in St. Helena Parish. They'd been killed in Baker, though.

Detectives said the break in the case came when they realized an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy had dash cam video of the deputy helping all four people after they'd run out of gas around 1:30 in the morning of June 1.

Unbeknownst to the deputy, a crime was about to be committed, authorities said, and Williams and Hussain would later be found dead.

Detectives said in a news release Friday evening, Gaylord told deputies during questioning recently, she was not present at the time of the killing but later helped Bottoms drop off the vehicle. Eventually, though, she confessed she watched Bottoms shoot both men while they drove down Plank Road between Baker and Zachary. Investigators said she told them, the group had been using drugs and Bottoms got so paranoid, he killed the other two men.

*****************

