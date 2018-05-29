89°
Bitter biter: Caught-and-released lemon nips Florida man
PONCE INLET, Fla. (AP) - A good deed has not gone unpunished in Florida, where a man practicing catch-and-release fishing was nipped in the foot by a shark.
The lemon shark apparently still felt sour despite having been released back into the Atlantic Ocean. In a Daytona Beach News-Journal report, Volusia County Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue Capt. Tamara Malphurs said the shark was unharmed after being reeled in, but "was very unhappy about being caught."
The captain says the 52-year-old Mount Dora man was fishing in Ponce Inlet on Sunday when he caught the 3-foot (1-meter) shark. She didn't identify the fisherman, who suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized.
