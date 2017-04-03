Bit by bit, Trump methodically undoing Obama policies

WASHINGTON - Amid staff turmoil and shake-ups, blocked travel bans and the Russia cloud hanging overhead, President Donald Trump is plucking away a major piece of his agenda: undoing Obama.



From abortion to energy to personal finance, Trump is keeping his promise to overturn regulations and policies adopted when Barack Obama was president.



It hasn't all been smooth sailing. Trump recently failed to keep his pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The president and House Speaker Paul Ryan couldn't persuade enough Republicans to back new health care legislation, and Ryan pulled the bill before a scheduled House vote last month.



Trump is having better outcomes in other areas, overturning policies dealing with climate change, trade, family planning and personal finance.