56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bishops won't discuss clergy abuse report at retreat

26 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, December 21 2018 Dec 21, 2018 December 21, 2018 3:04 PM December 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

CHICAGO (AP) - The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says when bishops from around the United States gather in a suburban seminary next month, they won't talk about a state investigation that found Illinois dioceses failed to disclose the names of at least 500 clergy accused of sexually abusing children.
 
Archdiocese spokeswoman Anne Maselli tells the Chicago Tribune that the retreat hosted by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Mundelein Seminary will "strictly be a time for prayer, fasting and spiritual lectures."
 
A spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan calls it "disappointing and absurd" not to discuss the findings at the gathering. Pope Francis convened the retreat in response to a grand jury report in August that found church leaders in Pennsylvania for decades covered up clergy sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days