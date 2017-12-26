Bishop serves Christmas meals; Discusses coming retirement

BATON ROUGE – Bishop Robert Muench of the local Catholic diocese fed Christmas dinner to the needy at St. Vincent de Paul Monday – possibly his last as leader of the Church in Baton Rouge.

Bishop Muench will turn 75 Thursday – the birthday bishops are required to retire. As is Church law, the bishop alerted the pope of his coming birthday and possible retirement.

"When the Pope tells me he accepts the resignation” then it'll be official, the bishop said at dinner. “When... that's unknown."

The bishop said if he leaves the helm of the diocese, his service will continue.

"A retired Bishop doesn’t stop doing ministry, he [just] doesn’t do administration; And I will not miss that desk,” he said.

More than 700 people received a free meal from St. Vincent de Paul Monday.