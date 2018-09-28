Bishop Robert Muench undergoes surgery for cancerous growth, begins prescribed treatment next month

BATON ROUGE - The recently replaced bishop for the area's Catholic community says he's been diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer.

According to a statement from Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench, a cancerous growth was found in his bladder about two weeks ago. Muench says the cancer was caught at an early state and the growth has been removed.

Muench will begin a series of prescribed, out-patient treatments in late October. He says no radiation or systemic chemotherapy will be used.

The statement says newly-installed bishop, Michael Duca, administered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick before his surgery earlier this month.