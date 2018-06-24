90°
Bishop Muench transported to hospital, overcome by heat at celebratory Mass

1 hour 4 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, June 24 2018 Jun 24, 2018 June 24, 2018 6:26 PM June 24, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Bishop Robert Muench has been taken to the hospital after a heat-related incident occurred Sunday afternoon.

A statement from the Diocese of Baton Rouge says Muench was "overcome by heat at a reception after celebrating his Golden Jubilee Mass at Saint Joseph Cathedral."

Muench was transported to Our Lady of the Lake as a precautionary measure. 

Check back for updates.

