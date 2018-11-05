Birth control pills recalled over packaging mistake

Photo: CNN

The maker of Taytulla birth-control treatment issued a nationwide recall Tuesday due to a packaging error that could cause unintended pregnancies.

A physician reported that four placebo capsules were packaged in the wrong order where active capsules should have been, drugmaker Allergan said in a statement.

The physician sample pack should have 24 pink capsules with hormones followed by four maroon capsules without hormones, Allergan said. Instead, the faulty pack had four maroon placebos at the start of the treatment.

Allergan said it is arranging for return of all sample pack products with the lot #5620706 Exp. May 2019. The drug maker urged patients to consult their physicians if they think they are affected by the recall.