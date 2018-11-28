Birmingham cancels Christmas event after shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama city is canceling its Christmas tree lighting after police shot and killed a man inside a shopping mall on Thanksgiving.

Demonstrators protesting the death of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. had planned a demonstration at the event, which was set for Thursday at City Hall in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

But a statement from the city says the lighting is being postponed out of respect for the loss of life. The statement says the city is offering thoughts and prayers to Bradford's family and hoping for healing.

Police say an officer killed Bradford after seeing him with a gun following a shooting that wounded two people at the mall. Authorities first identified Bradford as the shooter but later said they were wrong.