Bipartisan deal would create 12-year citizenship pathway

WASHINGTON- A 12-year pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and who are here illegally is part of a bipartisan immigration proposal by senators to prevent deportation of hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers.

The Associated Press on Saturday obtained details of the agreement between three Republican and three Democratic senators. The deal also calls for allocating $1.6 billion for structures including a wall for border security.

President Donald Trump and some GOP congressional leaders have said the bipartisan deal is insufficient. Its proponents say they are rounding up supporters in hopes of building momentum for their plan.

Political battle lines intensified following Trump's vulgar description of African nations and derogatory comments about Haiti at a White House meeting last Thursday, and its fate is uncertain.