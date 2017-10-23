55°
Biofuel company announces plans for Mississippi refinery

Monday, October 23 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NATCHEZ, Miss. - A British company aims to build a refinery in southwest Mississippi that will turn wood into the equivalent of diesel or jet fuel.
  
Velocys announced Friday that it has signed an option for a 100-acre site in Natchez.
  
The Natchez Democrat reports Velocys plans 40 refinery jobs paying an average of $100,000 yearly, and could indirectly support another 100 forestry jobs paying $40,000 on average.
  
Mississippi Development Authority Chief Economic Development Officer Billy Klauser says the company could invest several hundred million dollars.
  
The company says Adams County has offered it tax incentives worth $42 million, and says it could get $15 million in state tax breaks.
  
Velocys says Adams County has offered $4 million in land and upgrades and says local utilities have offered $1 million in upgrades.
