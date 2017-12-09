Bingo-playing woman leaves autistic child in vehicle for over 2 hours

BAKER- A woman arrested Friday has been accused of child endangerment after she left a juvenile in a non-running vehicle for over two hours.

Leslie Domengeaux, 53, was booked with improper supervision and child endangerment, booking records show.

On Dec. 8, officers were dispatched to a GMC truck parked outside of Baker Bingo Hall after an anonymous caller stated that a child had been sitting alone inside of the vehicle for several hours.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the child was wearing a T-shirt, pajama pants, and no jacket. The temperature outside was 35 degrees, and the vehicle was turned off, authorities say.

According to the warrant, the child was under the supervision of Domengeaux, who was located inside of Baker Bingo Hall. Domengeaux told officers that she'd only been inside for 20 minutes, but multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that she'd been inside for at least two hours.

Officers released the child to a responsible party, and learned that the non-verbal child was autistic.

Domengeaux was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with improper supervision, child endangerment, and cruelty to juveniles.