Biloxi will get another $1M for rebuilt museum after Katrina

BILOXI, Miss. - Federal officials will give a Mississippi Gulf Coast city an additional $1 million to pay for a rebuilt museum destroyed by 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has ruled in favor of Biloxi in a dispute over funding for the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.

Biloxi appealed FEMA's 2014 ruling denying some costs requested by the city for demolishing the old museum and elevating its replacement.

Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard tells The Sun Herald that the city received a letter Tuesday from FEMA.

The costs to elevate the new museum by 12 feet were in dispute. Work cost more than an earlier estimate because the city had to use drilled pilings. FEMA ruled the additional cost was necessary.

The rebuilt museum reopened in 2014.