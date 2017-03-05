62°
Biloxi 'blanket lady' honored for work with veterans
BILOXI, Miss. - At the Biloxi Veterans Administration, Lillian Thornton is often called the "blanket lady" but that's a term of affection.
WLOX reports that Thornton has crocheted more than 200 lap blankets over the past six years.
She donates them to the VA where they are distributed to veteran patients at the hospital.
The staff there surprised her when she was dropping off another bundle of blankets recently.
They gave her a framed certificate of appreciation for all the time she's spent on the homemade blankets.
Thornton calls the work her "heart."
Her husband John is a World War II veteran and speaks lovingly of his wife of 69 years and the blankets she creates.
