Biloxi 'blanket lady' honored for work with veterans

1 hour 45 minutes 4 seconds ago March 05, 2017 Mar 5, 2017 Sunday, March 05 2017 March 05, 2017 11:26 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. - At the Biloxi Veterans Administration, Lillian Thornton is often called the "blanket lady" but that's a term of affection.

WLOX reports that Thornton has crocheted more than 200 lap blankets over the past six years.

She donates them to the VA where they are distributed to veteran patients at the hospital.

The staff there surprised her when she was dropping off another bundle of blankets recently.

They gave her a framed certificate of appreciation for all the time she's spent on the homemade blankets.

Thornton calls the work her "heart."

Her husband John is a World War II veteran and speaks lovingly of his wife of 69 years and the blankets she creates.

