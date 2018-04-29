Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy team up to win Zurich Classic title

New Orleans, LA - Former Zurich Classic champion Billy Horschel won his first-ever PGA tour event back in 2013 at TPC Louisiana and on Sunday he teamed up with Scott Piercy to claim the Classic once again.

Horschel and Piercy capped off the team event with a near perfect Sunday finishing with a five-under 67 in Sunday's alternate shot format.

The finished the week at 22 under overall.

Entering the final round Horschel and Piercy were three shots back, but ended up knocking down birdies the first two holes. The combo later added two birdies to open the back nine.

Last years champion Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown led after 54 holes, but the two had a rough go-around double bogeying the 15th and 16th holes to to tumble down the leaderboards.

Jason Dunfer and Pat Perez made it tight down the stretch but ended up finishing at 21 under.

Just before the end of the event Zurich Insurance announced is renewing its sponsorship of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans through 2026. The seven-year extension was announced today, the final day of the 2018 tournament, by Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation Steve Worthy. The Fore!Kids Foundation is the local host organization of the Zurich Classic.

Last year, the Zurich Classic became the PGA TOUR’s only official team event. The innovative format continued for this year’s tournament as the city of New Orleans celebrates its 300-year anniversary.